Response to IPCA report into fatal shooting of Shargin Stephens

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 11:11

Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority report which finds that the fatal shooting of Shargin Stephens in Rotorua in July 2016 was justified.

The authority notes that many workers and bystanders were exposed to the threat posed by Mr Stephens, who behaved irrationally and with extreme aggression.

Repeated efforts to stop Mr Stephens were unsuccessful, and the authority finds the officer who shot him was justified in doing so not only to protect himself, but also the public.

I commend the professionalism of staff who responded to this incident which, as the authority notes was fast paced and took place in a busy urban environment.

This is the last outcome which anyone wanted, however our staff must act appropriately based on the situation presented to them to keep themselves and our communities safe.

- Superintendent Andy McGregor, Bay of Plenty District Commander