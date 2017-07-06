New roundabout for Onekawa

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 12:53

A new roundabout is going to be built at the intersection of Ford Road and Austin Street in industrial Onekawa, Napier.

The intersection is one of the busiest in the area and rising traffic movements associated with commercial activity has heightened the risk of accidents.

"A review of the intersection has been carried out and Napier City Council recognises how important it is to address this. A roundabout will mean some users will face additional delays, but the increased safety and the ability to keep traffic moving will work much better for everyone overall," says Robin Malley, Team Leader Transportation, Napier City Council.

Construction is expected to start in the next week, and be completed in October.

Both roads will remain open while this work is carried out, but the speed limit may be lowered and the roadway reduced to one lane, controlled by stop-go signs, at times.