Police name Whakatane crash victim

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 14:11

Police are now in a position to release the name of the car driver who died in a collision between a car and a train near State Highway 2, Otamarakau, Whakatane, yesterday.

He was 64-year-old Arthur Terrence Delahunty, of Ohope.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Delahunty's family at this difficult time.

Whakatane Police are still seeking any witnesses to the crash, which happened around 8:30am on Wednesday, to contact Police on (07) 308 5255.

The cause of the collision continues to be investigated.