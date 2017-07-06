Name release: Stadium Southland death

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 15:46

The name of the man who died following a serious assault that occurred at Stadium Southland on Wednesday 7 June 2017 can now be released.

He was 19-year-old Jack Thomas McAllister, of Invercargill.

He was also known to friends and family as Jade Thomas Fearn.

Police's thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr McAllister.