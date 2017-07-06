Police win trust and confidence award

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 15:36

New Zealand Police is delighted to be named as the winner of the Building Trust and Confidence in Government category at the Deloitte Institute of Public Administration NZ Public Sector Excellence Awards 2017.

Police was recognised for its Community Safety Patrols, which have helped build the trust and confidence of ethnic communities.

Auckland patrols have added an extra 500 hours of crime prevention patrols each month alongside Police.

The Award judges said of this project: "The innovative approach of utilising ethnic community patrols builds up trust where it is needed.

It’s a transformation in Police and its relations with difficult to influence communities."

Community Safety Patrols, made up of volunteer recent migrants, help communities feel safer, increase their confidence in reporting crime and their trust in Police.

The Auckland patrol has 210 volunteers from 43 ethnicities, speaking 56 different languages, and the patrol programme has expanded to Wellington and Canterbury.

It has also contributed to greater ethnic diversity in Police.

More than 85 former patrollers are now Police officers, increasing Police’s ability to assist and build trust with ethnic communities.

Assistant Commissioner Wally Haumaha, Deputy Chief Executive MÄori, Pacific and Ethnic Services, was elated that Police’s work was recognised across the public sector. "The contribution of each and every community safety patroller helps us achieve our mission of being the safest country. We’re also very proud to see so many patrollers join the Police as sworn officers. The contribution of each and every person involved in the initiative is greatly appreciated."

The annual Deloitte IPANZ Public Sector Excellence Awards recognise and reward outstanding performances and achievements in the public sector.

This year’s awards attracted 70 entries from a range of organisations across New Zealand.

This is the second year in a row that Police has won the Building Trust and Confidence in Government category.