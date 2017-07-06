Student evacuated from Davies Bay hike

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 16:15

A 16 year old female student attending an Outward Bound course in the Marlborough Sounds has been evacuated by helicopter from a tramping expedition this afternoon.

The student fell over after becoming dizzy while tramping in the Davies Bay area. She has been attended to by a paramedic on site and has been airlifted to Blenheim hospital as a precaution.

The remaining 13 students will continue with their tramp as planned and will return to the school tonight. An additional Outward Bound instructor has been sent to accompany the remaining students.

Next of kin have been informed for the affected students.