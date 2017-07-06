Group charged in mortgage fraud scheme

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 16:51

Name suppression has been lifted in a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) case in relation to a number of alleged mortgage frauds by an Auckland resident and his associates involving approximately 76 properties throughout Hamilton and Auckland.

Kang (Thomas) Huang (aka Gang Wang), has been charged with individual and representative Crimes Act charges of ‘Dishonestly taking or using a document’, ‘Obtaining by deception’ and one Secret Commissions Act charge of ‘Gifts to agent without consent’.

Kang (Thomas) Huang’s wife, Yan (Jenny) Zhang (aka Kang Xu) faces individual charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’.

Lawyer, Gang (Richard) Chen is facing one representative charge of ‘Gifts to agent without consent’ and individual and representative charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’.

Former Bank employee, Zongliang (Charly) Jiang is facing one representative charge of ‘Acceptance of gifts by agent’ laid under the Secret Commissions Act and individual charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’.

Charges were laid in September 2016. All defendants have pleaded not guilty.

The alleged offending took place between December 2011 and October 2015 and involves the obtaining of loans in excess of $50 million.

The SFO alleges the defendants provided false information or documents, or withheld information from either the BNZ or ANZ to obtain loans to purchase properties in either Auckland or Hamilton.

The defendants will appear in the Auckland High Court later this year with a trial to commence on 26 February 2018.