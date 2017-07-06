Motorists can expect delays in Manners Street, Wellington

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 17:16

Motorists in central Wellington are asked to avoid the area around Manners Street following an earlier crash.

The crash happened shortly before 3.30pm outside The Opera House and involved a bus and a pedestrian.

Manners Street is currently closed due to the crash and delays are expected.

Motorists and commuters are asked to avoid the area.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene by ambulance staff.