Whirinaki water results return clear of E. Coli

Results received today (July 6) from tests of the Whirinaki water supply have returned clear of E. Coli.

Chlorination has been in place since Tuesday (July 4) after the results of routine tests showed a low level of E. Coli in the supply.

Testing is being carried out daily.

The precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in place until further notice.

Investigations into the cause of the contamination are on-going.