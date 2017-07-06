Information sought following fatal crash near Lake Tekapo

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 18:00

Police are continuing to investigate a crash from Monday 3 July on SH8, near Lake Tekapo in which two people died.

As part of the investigation Police are appealing for sightings of a silver 2017 Toyota Highlander, registration KQC454. It is believed this vehicle left the Methven area earlier that day with the intention of driving to Mt Cook.

Police have received reports from members of the public describing the manner of driving this vehicle was displaying however Police are trying to establish where this vehicle had been prior to the immediate crash area.

Anyone who saw this vehicle or its occupants on Monday 3 June 2017 is urged to contact Timaru police on 03 687 9808.