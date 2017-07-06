Central Police attend fatal Halcombe collision

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 21:05

Central Police are attending a fatal crash involving one car on Pryces Line in Halcombe, Manawatu.

The two occupants in the car have died at the scene.

Emergency services were called at 7:20pm this evening, Thursday 6 July, 2017.

Pryces Line is closed between Halcombe Road and Makino Road intersections.

Diversions are in place.

While Police work to inform next of kin, the Serious Crash Unit will investigate the cause of this tragic incident.