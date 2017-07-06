Frederick Hayward investigation - identity sought

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 21:11

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man as part of ongoing inquiries into the disappearance of Waikato man Frederick Hayward.

We are today releasing an Identikit of a man we believe could assist us with our ongoing inquiries after Mr Hayward went missing on Monday 2 September 2013.

The man is described as 172 centimetres tall, of medium build, of unkempt appearance, with blonde hair with a balding or receding hairline.

Following a media release published on Wednesday 28 June, we also continue to seek sightings of a black or dark-coloured Nissan Terrano seen on Old Mountain Rd, near the Karamu track on or around Monday 2 September 2013 (a generic photo of a Terrano, but not the actual vehicle, is again attached).

If you recognise the man from the Identikit, please contact the investigation team on 0800 HAYWARD (0800 4299 273).

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.