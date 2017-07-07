Fatal crash on SH1 at Waikouaiti

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 07:05

Police and the Serious Crash Unit are in attendance at a serious crash that occurred shortly before midnight on State Highway 1, Waikouaiti.

The crash involved one vehicle with one occupant who has sadly died in the crash.

Diversions are in place at SH 1 and Victoria Street and SH 1 and Gill Street.

The cause of the crash is yet to be established.

Police ask motorists to exercise patience while they respond to this crash.

Police also take this opportunity to remind motorists to drive to the winter conditions as roads this morning are icy.