Man stable after being shot by Police in Nelson

A 34-year-old man is in a stable condition after receiving a gunshot wound from Police following an incident overnight in Nelson.

Police on mobile patrol signalled to a vehicle to stop at approximately 1.15am this morning after noticing it driving slowly and erratically.

The vehicle pulled over in Vanguard Street, Nelson, and the driver ran off.

A dog unit was called and tracked the driver to an address in Waimea Road, Nelson.

At the address the dog handler was confronted by a man, believed to be the driver, who advised him he had a firearm.

The dog handler has retreated to a safe place and waited for other units to arrive.

As the man has advised Police that he was armed, Police armed themselves as a precaution before entering the property.

The man has approached Police as they entered the property and challenged Police.

He was carrying what Police believed to be a firearm at the time.

The Police dog was deployed and a Police fired a shot as the man continued threatening Police.

The man received a gunshot wound to the elbow.

Police at the scene provided first aid and he was transported to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a stable condition.

Charges are yet to be laid.

No firearm has been recovered at this stage, the scene has been secured and full scene examination will be conducted in due course.

One of the Police officers involved was treated for a dog bite at hospital.

There is a serious crime investigation under way and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been advised.

Police will also review the incident alongside these other investigations and the officers involved are receiving welfare support.

"The man in this situation was known to Police and made multiple threats to harm the Police who attended this incident," says Superintendent Johnson.

"The staff managing this incident were very aware of the danger they faced and the need to contain this incident for their own safety and the safety of the wider community.

"While no Police officer expects to have to use potentially lethal force when they begin their shift, it is a very real risk and our staff are well trained to make the right tactical decisions based on the information they have at the time."