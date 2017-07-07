Week-long maintenance closure for Hamilton swimming complex

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 10:48

Hamilton’s Gallagher Aquatic Centre swimming complex will temporarily close next week for the replacement of two boilers.

The Centre will close at 6.30pm this Sunday, 9 July, and will re-open at 6.00am on Monday 17 July.

The boilers are essential for the operation of the facility, heating both pool water and air inside the complex.

A full closure is considered the most efficient way to carry out the work.

Customers who frequent Gallagher Aquatic Centre are urged to visit Waterworld (Garnet Ave, Te Rapa) for their swimming during the week of the closure.

The closure has been scheduled for next week, when there are no Learn to Swim classes.