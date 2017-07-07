Wellington Chamber congratulates 2017 Gold Awards winners

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 11:26

The 2017 Wellington Gold Awards have again highlighted some of the region’s business success stories, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

"The awards saw a stellar line-up of businesses that are a real credit to our region. The calibre of the finalists speaks to the skill and innovation that exists across Wellington’s business community.

"Chamber member Flick Electric is a well deserving receipent of the Supreme Gold Award. They continue to go from strength to strength, and we look forward to seeing thier continued success.

"A special mention must go to Ian Cassels, a long serving Chamber board member, who recieved the Dominion Post Tribute to a Wellington Icon award. Ian is the sort of person who has truly added to the character of Wellington - his work embodies what it means to be an absolutely, positively Wellingtonian.

"Other Chamber winners include Petronic Industries, Fix and Fogg, Powershop, NZ Festival and NIWA.

"These companies are all achieving great things for themselves and for Wellington. Many, in fact, are leading the world in what they do.

"The Chamber would like to congratulate the winners, as well as all finalists."