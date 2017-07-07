Nominations called for Road Transport Industry Awards

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 12:00

Road Transport Forum Chief Executive Ken Shirley is urging road transport operators and industry stakeholders to get their nominations in for the 2017 Road Transport Industry Awards.

"This year the road transport industry has faced some particularly challenging circumstances and has once again proved its mettle in meeting New Zealand’s freight task," says Shirley. "The closure of State Highway One through Kaikoura and the difficulty in getting freight between Picton and Christchurch have made for an extremely challenging situation."

"Those outside our industry just do not realise how much effort and hard work has gone into maintaining the freight links through the top of the South Island."

"The maintenance of the freight link between Picton and Christchurch and the resilience of the industry in the face of the many other challenges put in front of it this year are extraordinary achievements yet we are shy about recognising them."

"The New Zealand Road Transport Industry Awards are a great chance to acknowledge the members of our industry who have really rolled their sleeves up and dealt with the challenges of the last year," says Shirley.

The five awards are the Industry Innovation Award, Outstanding Contribution to Training Award, Outstanding Contribution to Health and Safety and the overall Supreme Contribution to New Zealand Road Transport Award. Finally, the New Zealand Road Transport Hero Award recognises the actions of a member of the road freight industry who, in the course of their normal workday, saves or attempts to save another person from harm.

The awards will be presented at the Road Transport Industry Awards Dinner on 11 November at the conclusion of the RTF Annual Conference in Hamilton.

Criteria and nomination forms for the awards can be found at www.rtfnz.co.nz.