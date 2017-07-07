Arrests following Whanganui robberies

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 12:01

Police have arrested two people following two aggravated robberies in the Whanganui Area in recent months.

The two men were arrested yesterday following investigations into the Castlecliff Hotel and Fitzherbet Avenue dairy robberies that occurred in May .

The Castlecliff Hotel was robbed at gunpoint on 3 May.

On the evening of 21 May, the Fitzherbet Avenue dairy was robbed by offenders with a firearm.

A 38-year-old man will be appearing in New Plymouth District Court today on aggravated robbery charges.

The second man, a 27-year-old, will appear today in Whanganui District Court on similar charges.

The two men are appearing in relation to both robberies.

In addition to the ongoing investigation, Police have been speaking to local businesses and providing advice and resources to assist with crime prevention.

As part of this, Police has also increased their visibility in certain areas.

Police takes robberies very seriously and will continue to work with business owners to support them in feeling safe in our community.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong, Area Investigations Manager.