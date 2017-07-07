Truck crash near the Mt Wellington off-ramp

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 13:31

Police are responding to a crash on the Southern Motorway near the Mt Wellington off-ramp.

A truck has rolled and is blocking the northbound lanes one and two.

There are two people with minor injuries.

A tow truck is required to remove the truck and may take some time to clear the lanes.

Delays are expected and Police ask motorists to exercise patience while this is cleared.