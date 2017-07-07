Recognising KickStart Breakfast volunteers

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 13:32

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley is pleased to announce the 2017 KickStart Breakfast award champions.

"Over 29,000 students in more than 950 schools receive a nutritious breakfast through the KickStart Breakfast programme which helps to improve focus, behaviour and energy levels among students," says Mrs Tolley.

"The KickStart Breakfast awards are a great opportunity to recognise the success of the programme as well as the many volunteers across the country who give up their time to help Kiwi kids thrive at school.

"Manurewa Intermediate is this year’s Breakfast Club of the Year. The school joined the programme in 2010 and says KickStart Breakfast has helped to increase students’ academic performance.

"The Unsung Hero Award, which recognises the contribution made by volunteers, is being awarded to Lois Maunell and Ani Milner from Kaikohe East School who have made a significant commitment to their breakfast club.

"Reporoa College’s Jasmaine Worthington is this year’s winner of the Student Champion Award. Jasmaine is solely responsible for the breakfast club at her school, and coordinates the team of student helpers.

"It’s great to see so many people doing their bit to give kids the best start to the day through KickStart Breakfast."

The Government has invested $9.5 million over five years in KickStart Breakfast and other related programmes. Around 125,000 breakfasts are served every week, and over eight million breakfasts have been served since 2013 when the Government joined the programme.

KickStart Breakfast brings together the Government, Fonterra and Sanitarium, as well as the volunteers who run the breakfast clubs. There is no cost involved to the school - Anchor milk, Weet-Bix and delivery costs are funded by the KickStart Breakfast partnership.

Schools keen to join the programme can register at: https://kickstartbreakfast.co.nz/apply