Gold Awards show Wellington is on a roll

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 13:46

The outstanding business talent and acumen saluted at last night’s Gold Awards shows the energy and excitement of a capital city on a roll, Acting Mayor Paul Eagle says.

"At last night’s event an absolutely outstanding collection of local businesses were honoured for their contributions to the city. It’s a real credit to Wellington to have the work of companies such as Flick Electric, Powershop, People’s Coffee and business leaders like Ian Cassels given awards acknowledging their commitment, skill, ingenuity and dedication to Wellington.

"This is an exciting time to be of this city - our local economy is booming, more and more people are wanting to come and live here and it’s a great time to start a business and put an idea into practice.

"There’s a real buzz about Wellington at the moment, and the success of our businesses shows why that is."

Wellington City Council’s Economic Development Portfolio Leader, Councillor Simon Marsh, says: "If you look at the finalists and award winners, what really stands out is that Wellingtonians are competing globally - developing brands and business practices that are respected right around the world. They add so much to the vibrancy and excitement of our city."

"Businesses in Wellington are bold, dynamic and are pushing the boundaries. They are a real source of pride and the talent on display last night proves that once again."