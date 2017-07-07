Field closures for Hamilton community sports

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 14:35

Hamilton’s community sports participants are being urged to contact their code’s governing body or check relevant websites and social media channels following extensive field closures ahead of this weekend’s play.

Following inspections by Hamilton City Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Unit staff today, numerous grass pitches have been closed.

The Council staff who are responsible for pitch management have been able to keep parks open for play in recent weeks, despite wet weather and saturated fields. However, more heavy rain overnight (Thursday) in Hamilton has worsened the situation, with ankle-deep puddles and extensive pooling of surface water in some parks evident.

More rain is forecast over the weekend and turf quality will deteriorate further if soaked fields are used for match play.

The majority of sports parks in the city are affected by the field closures.

Information on the rationale for pitch closures can be found here: http://www.hamilton.govt.nz/our-city/parks/parksandgardens/Pages/Sports-Parks.aspx