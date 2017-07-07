Bullseye players refunded

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 15:17

Lotto NZ has today provided a refund to a number of Bullseye players following a software issue.

The software issue may have affected a number of Bullseye players - those who bought a Bullseye dip ticket through MyLotto from April to July, in certain draws.

All affected players will have their Bullseye ticket entry price refunded, with over $100,000 being returned to players today.

The software issue meant that only numbers between 0-8 could be provided, instead of 0-9, when electing to play a Bullseye dip ticket through MyLotto.

All Bullseye players remained eligible to win prizes, and over $260,000 in prizes were won by Bullseye players through MyLotto over that period.

"We’d like to apologise to our players, as this is absolutely not the experience they expect," said Lotto NZ’s Chief Executive Wayne Pickup.

"We take this very seriously and we want to make it right with our players."

Background

- To play Bullseye, players can choose any six-digit number between 000000 to 999999.

- A winning six-digit number is drawn, and the closer a player’s number is to the winning number the bigger the prize.

- The issue did not affect any retail customers.