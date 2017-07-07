Police name pedestrian killed on State Highway 1

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now confirm the name of the pedestrian killed on State Highway 1 on Tuesday afternoon, 4 July 2017.
He was 20-year-old Tokoroa man Robert Charles Farrar.
The serious crash unit investigation into this crash is continuing and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.