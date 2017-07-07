Better future for Mangere celebrated at Te Ara Mua formal opening

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 15:41

A better future for MÄngere has been celebrated at the formal opening of Te Ara Mua - Future Streets.

Four years ago the MÄngere-ÅtÄhuhu Local Board had a vision to improve the area and since then there’s been a $10.4 million investment into making the streets safer, especially for people walking and cycling. The project includes improving streets, pathways, crossings and providing access to the MÄngere Town Centre and schools. There are now separated cycle lanes for the full length on both sides of Mascot Ave, including raised pedestrian crossings to calm traffic and reduce speeds near Nga Iwi School and the town centre. The improvements also include cultural elements to reflect the identity of MÄngere.

When the project began in 2014 MÄngere Central ranked 4th out 275 Auckland communities for fatal and serious crashes. Twenty-six percent of all crashes involved pedestrians, the total social costs of these incidents in MÄngere Central was around $18m.

Mayor Phil Goff says, "I share the local board’s desire to make MÄngere a safer space for all its residents. Our roads, footpaths and shared spaces should allow people to move freely and safely around their community.

"Future Streets shows how streets can be designed to meet the needs of all road users, and contributes to safer and healthier communities. I want to congratulate the local board for its vision and perseverance in creating a safer MÄngere neighbourhood."

MÄngere-ÅtÄhuhu Local Board chair Lemauga Lydia Sosene says the project is an important part of the local board’s wider vision to improve safety around its town centres and to encourage other modes of transport. "For example some parts of Future Streets are designed to help slow down vehicles and as an area with a high crash record, that is really important. It has achieved that one key objective.

"But it’s also about challenging and encouraging people to think about other ways to get around and that can happen with better links that allow people to walk, cycle or take public transport rather than sit in gridlock."

Auckland Transport’s Walking, Cycling and Road Safety Manager Kathryn King says, "This has been a successful collaboration and we’ve seen a transformational change to the streets around MÄngere, an investment for people of all generations but most importantly the children of Mangere.

"We know that when we change the physical streets we also need to work with the community to promote active travel to see a long lasting change. Nga Iwi Primary School opened their Bikes in Schools track four years ago and is one of the many schools we work with through our Travelwise programme training future generations to take a bike or walk."

The Te Ara Mua - Future Streets project is a partnership between the MÄngere-ÅtÄhuhu Local Board, Auckland Transport, NZ Transport Agency and a research team funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. Research.

Specifically, the works included:

- A fitness loop including a shared path for people on bikes and on foot which runs from Waddon Place in the MÄngere Town Centre to Windrush Close and then through parks and local roads to Mascot Ave, then back to the town centre along Mascot Ave. The loop includes directional and information signage.

- Improved pedestrian facilities including defined walking areas, speed tables at crossing points to calm traffic and reduce speeds in the town centre carpark. Signs identifying local features including volcanic cones on one pedestrian crossing in the carpark leading to the town centre.

- Separated cycle lanes for the full length on both sides of Mascot Ave, including raised pedestrian crossings to calm traffic and reduce speeds near Nga Iwi School and the town centre.

- Speed tables and side islands in Freisian Drive and Imrie Road to calm traffic and reduce speeds to make it safer and easier for pedestrians to cross.

- A new signalised pedestrian crossing in Massey Rd, plus two enhanced pedestrian crossing points to make it easier for people to cross Massey Rd.

- Improvements to the bus terminal in Bader Drive adjacent to the town centre, and separated cycle lanes in Bader Drive.

- Separated cycle lanes in Thomas Rd and Orly Avenue.

- Improved street lighting.

- Two pou carved by local iwi adjacent to the town centre in Mascot Ave and Orly Ave.