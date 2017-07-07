HighLight to shine a light on Alzheimer's this Labour weekend

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 15:45

Hutt City Council is proud to announce Alzheimers Wellington as the charity partner for HighLight: Carnival of Lights. This partnership will be on display with the incredible Affinity light sculpture.

The sculpture is a web of vividly coloured orbs representing neurons in a human brain. When viewers touch the orbs, it sets off a sound and light display representing rapid-fire transmission of messages between neurons. It has previously been on display in Auckland and Rotorua, and HighLight will be its first visit to the lower North Island.

Anne Schumacher, Chief Executive Alzheimers Wellington says, "We are pleased and proud to be the charity partner for HighLight. Our team will be at the giant Affinity light sculpture during the carnival. It can be a very moving experience, and I hope people who interact with the sculpture will share their thoughts and feelings with us afterwards.

"Our aim is to shine light on one of the country's most common - but frequently overlooked - health conditions, and to let more people know about the free services and support we offer to people diagnosed with dementia, and their family and friends.

We look forward to meeting many Hutt residents over the course of the festival."

Mayor Ray Wallace says, "Having a charity like Alzheimers Wellington as a partner for HighLight makes the event even more significant and meaningful to our community. With the generous support of visitors through gold coin donations, they’ll be better able to continue their essential work."

Affinity is the work of artist group ‘amigo and amigo’ (Simone Chua and Renzo B. Larriviere), in collaboration with digital agency S1T2.

Funding from Pelorus Trust contributed greatly to bringing this artwork to Lower Hutt, and to support HighLight.