Students' concepts for Christchurch's regeneration on display

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 16:08

An exhibition opening today features design ideas for the ÅtÄkaro Avon River Corridor Regeneration Area brainstormed by architectural, planning and design students and young entrepreneurs at a youth design challenge last weekend.

Supported by industry professionals and mentors, about 50 young people participated in teams to create 10 design concepts for various parts of the 600 hectares of former red zone land connecting the city to the sea along the ÅtÄkaro Avon River.

Glow in the dark pathways for Burwood, sensory trails and treehouses are just some of the creative ideas the participants included in their designs, with floating houses and river barges in Bexley and a boardwalk also pitched as possibilities for the Area.

The Ministry of Awesome organised Design Jam, with support from Regenerate Christchurch.

"The Regenerate Christchurch team was really impressed with the ideas, enthusiasm and energy the participants have for their city," says Chief Executive Ivan Iafeta.

"Decisions about the future of this area will create a legacy for everyone so it is essential we involve all ages, including young people."

Ministry of Awesome Chief Awesome Officer Lauren Bliss Merritt is thrilled with how the weekend went. "It was immersive and fast-paced just as we had hoped and provided participants with a really valuable opportunity to brainstorm, test, collaborate and communicate with other creative young minds and some great mentors."

Local mentors were joined by United States designer Ryan Gravel. Ryan Gravel’s student research provided the original vision for the highly successful Atlanta BeltLine, an inspiring urban regeneration project that is now a US$4 billion public-private investment.

Erica Austin-Knopp, Experience Awesomist at Ministry of Awesome and Architectural Graduate who co-curated the Design Jam event said she "absolutely loved the experience."

"I enjoyed bringing together my architectural knowledge and entrepreneurial skills to create a unique experience for the participants. It was as much about learning valuable life skills as it was about the design outcomes."

The public is invited to view the designs in a display at the Ministry of Awesome, 192 St Asaph Street from today until 31 July, from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

The designs are also online.

The design workshop is another milestone in the development of the Regeneration Plan, and will be included in the plan’s appendix. To find out more about how the Regeneration Plan is being developed and the next steps visit our website.

"Regenerate Christchurch will be considering the concepts from the Design Jam alongside all other ideas as we prepare for a major exhibition from late August. At this event, several design scenarios will go on display and the public can give feedback on them," said Ivan Iafeta.

In September or October, there will be an Evaluation Panel, where 50 people - at least half of them selected from the electoral roll - will then consider public feedback on the design scenarios.