Farmer airlifted from Otorohanga farm yesterday

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 16:13

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a farm south east of Otorohanga at approximately 1pm for a 73yr old local man that was seriously injured when he fell from the tray of a side by side ATV. He was treated by St John Paramedics before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

