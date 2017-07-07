Emerging writers to receive manuscript guidance

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 16:14

NZ Society of Authors is delighted to announce this year's CompleteMS recipients.

Thirteen writers with manuscripts that span contemporary fiction, historical novels, narrative non-fiction, young adult writing, comedy mystery, women's fiction and poetry have been chosen for the NZSA CompleteMS programme. This programme gives each writer a detailed assessment and feedback on their manuscripts by one of New Zealand's leading assessors.

Penelope Todd, convener of the 2017 selection panel along with writers Alison Wong and Phillip Mann, commented: "The quality and variety of writing was impressive, and our initial long-list looked daunting. In the end, we selected 13 manuscripts that were more-than-competently written, engaging and memorable in content, that showed a grasp of the genre, and were apparently ripe for assessment".

Congratulations to the NZSA CompleteMS 2017 recipients: Yvonne van Dongen, Helen Tau'au Filisi, Trina Saffioti, Gillian Roach, Rohan McLachlan, Nicki Judkins, Jenna Heller, Ruth Hanover, Lynette Hagenson, Susan Edmunds, Riaz Dean, Whitney Cox, and Nathan Bennett.

These fine upcoming writers hail from all over New Zealand: from New Brighton, Addington and Upper Riccarton in Christchurch, Aro Valley and Eastbourne in Wellington, Coromandel Peninsula, Mangere, Grey Lynn, Freemans Bay, Sandringham, and Remuera in Auckland and up to Maunu in Whangarei.

CompleteMS Manuscript Assessments are offered by NZ Society of Authors every year with the intent of fostering and developing emerging talent with the support of established practitioners. The NZSA has run a highly successful full manuscript assessment programme for writers since 1999 and it is supported by funding from Creative New Zealand.