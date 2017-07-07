Big drill starts Monday underneath Heretaunga St, Hastings

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 16:45

Drilling work to install the larger water pipe underneath Heretaunga St in Hastings will start on Monday (July 10), at the Nelson St intersection.

Contractor Monadelphous said disruption to traffic and businesses along the street would be minimal, as the drilling technique meant open trenches did not have to be dug along the route. Instead, ‘pits’ were being excavated at strategic places, about every two blocks, with the drill fed through from one to the next. Some car parks on the northerly side of the road would need to be coned off around the areas of the pits and over the drilling path. As each section of work was completed, the car parks would be reinstated.

The drilling work on the second water project, along Te Mata Rd, would start about three weeks later.

Once completed the projects would enable more water to be pumped around the district, making the water supply system more resilient and flexible. In Hastings the new pipe was replacing a smaller 70-year-old main, while the main in Havelock North was a completely new pipe.