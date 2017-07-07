Man arrested in relation to the supply of alcohol to minors

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 16:56

Dunedin Police executed a search warrant earlier today and arrested a man in relation to the supply of alcohol to minors.

The search warrant was carried out following the hospitalisation of several young people for alcohol poisoning in the last few days.

A significant amount of home brewed spirits and beer was recovered during the search warrant, as well as evidence of alcohol being supplied to minors.

A 64-year-old Dunedin man was arrested and he will appear in court at a later date facing charges in relation to the unlicensed supply of alcohol.

"The supply of home-brewed spirits to young people is particularly troubling, as there is no way to gauge the strength or quality of the product," says Senior Sergeant Ben Butterfield said

"We are lucky we are not dealing with a real tragedy as a result of this persons actions"

"Police are committed to reducing the harm that alcohol causes in our community and we hope that this will send a clear message that Police will not tolerate behaviour of this kind"

"Anyone who chooses to profit from illegal sales of alcohol will face consequences for their actions".

Anyone who has information regarding the illegal sale or supply of alcohol is asked to contact Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.