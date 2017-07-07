SH2 Waioeka Gorge closed after large slip

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 17:59

The NZ Transport Agency advises motorists that State Highway 2 between Opotiki and Gisborne is closed due to a slip in the Waioeka Gorge.

A 1000m3 slip is blocking the road at around the midway point. The road is expected to be closed until at least next week.

The Transport Agency is asking motorists to please avoid the area.

Engineers will be on site Saturday morning to assess the situation and contractors are expected to be clearing the slip over the weekend if the weather allows.

People should use State Highway 35 as an alternative route. The Opotiki District Council and Gisborne District Council have closed the old Motu Road so it is not available as a detour.

People can check the road conditions by calling our 0800 4 HIGHWAYS number, using our website www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic or following us on Facebook and Twitter (@NZTAWaiBOP).