Motorists asked to avoid Main South Road, Rolleston following crash

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 19:10

Motorists in Christchurch are asked to avoid the area around Main South Road, Rolleston following an earlier crash.

Due to the crash there are diversions in place at Waterholes Road and only the north-bound lane on Main South Road is open to traffic.

Two cars were involved in the crash which occurred shortly after 5.30pm this evening.

The crash happened on Main South Road, Rolleston near Weedons Ross Road.

One person has received serious injuries in the crash and four other people have also been injured.

Motorist are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.