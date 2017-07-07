Black ice triggers warning from Southern Police

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 21:00

Southern Police are reminding road users to be aware of black ice and to drive with extreme caution during the harsh conditions expected this weekend.

"The weekend has only just begun and Police have already attended two crashes in Southland and Clutha this evening, where drivers have slid on ice," says Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk, Southern District Deployment Coordinator.

"Luckily, no one was injured but a power pole was damaged from one crash and a truck overturned in the other."

Power lines were damaged after a car collided with a pole on Lorne Dacre Road, Rakahouka at approximately 5:15pm this evening.

The truck slid on black ice before ending up in a ditch on Tapanui-Raes Junction Highway, Edievale, at 6:15pm.

"We’ve also received a number of reports of near-misses due to the black ice on roads across Southland and Central Otago," says Senior Sergeant Kirk.

"Grit has since been put on Tapanui-Raes Junction Highway but we’re still concerned that drivers are not slowing down enough.

"Tonight and over the weekend, we are expecting very low temperatures.

Particularly where the roads get no sun, motorists can expect black ice on our roads day and night.

"Motorists must remember that the speed limit is not a target.

It is the maximum distance you can drive in safe and ideal conditions, which right now we do not have."

Police ask that all motorists slow down, take extra care on bends and corners, and to buckle up at all times.