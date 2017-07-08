Freezing rain, hoar frosts, sub-tropical downpours

Saturday, 8 July, 2017 - 11:42

As WeatherWatch.co.nz said last week the current weather pattern is unusual in that it's bringing several days of fog, frost and rain even at the same time within one region.

We saw that on Saturday in Otago and Southland with Freezing Rain falling (Freezing Rain is normal rain that falls on to sub-zero surfaces - like roads - and freezes instantly). Freezing rain in New Zealand occurs when temperatures drop overnight and form frosts, but then warmer air above moves in with rain, which falls to the ground and freezes immediately. It can turn roads into skating rinks instantly and is very dangerous.

"This weather is keeping forecasters on their toes" says WeatherWatch.co.nz head forecaster Philip Duncan. "It's normal for New Zealand to have rain in one region then frosts one region over, but at the moment we might see frost, fog and rain all in one region at the same time".

In recent mornings temperatures have dropped into the minus double digits in the South Island while torrential downpours and thunderstorms caused travel chaos in Auckland. In fact Auckland Airport even suspended all flights at both Domestic and International terminals for a time, which is very rare.

There have also been hoar frosts (fog that forms below freezing, so the fog freezes to the surface of trees, fences, powerlines creating amazing thick snowy ice build ups). Southland and Otago have had a number of these in recent days. "While it's tough work for forecasters at the moment it's nothing like the brutal conditions some South Islanders are dealing with working outdoors in sub-zero frosts and black ice" says Duncan.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz