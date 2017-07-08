Icy roads in Southern district making driving dangerous - drivers beware

Saturday, 8 July, 2017 - 10:20

Drivers are urged not to go out on the roads at the moment in parts of the Southern district.

You often won't realise you are heading towards black-ice before you hit it, making it potentially lethal to drive on the roads at the moment.

This morning, Southern Police have had numerous reports of crashes, due to icy conditions in the Central Otago, Southland and Te Anau areas in the last few hours.

According to reports, there is black ice on SH6, SH8, SH94 and SH97.

All of these roads are treacherous for vehicles.

It's not even wise to go out walking or cycling as the footpaths will be affected too.

It's been raining again overnight, so it's more than dangerous than usual if you are trying to drive in these conditions.

If you don't have to go out anywhere today - please stay in until it's safe to head out and check weather forecasts before making tracks.