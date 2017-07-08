Police investigating possible stabbing in Lower Hutt

Saturday, 8 July, 2017 - 13:21

Police are investigating after a man was found with what is believed to be a stab wound to his abdomen in Waiwhetu, Lower Hutt, this morning.

He was found by a member of the public near the railway tracks by Awamutu Grove just after 8am.

The man was transported to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

Police and are currently conducting a scene examination at an address on Randwick Road, Lower Hutt, to establish the circumstances behind the man’s injuries.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call Lower Hutt Police on (04) 560 2600 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.