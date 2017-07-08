Arrest following investigation into supply of cannabis to young people

Saturday, 8 July, 2017 - 14:00

In recent months police in Central Otago have received increased reports from concerned parents and the community in regard to the supply of cannabis to young people.

Following Police enquires into these concerns a 26-year-old woman has been charged with supplying cannabis to children under 18.

The woman will appear in Alexandra District Court in July.

"Police is committed to protecting the young people in our community and takes seriously activities that may cause any members of our community harm," said Youth Aid Constable Tamah Alley.

If parents or guardians have concerns that their children or teenagers are involved in or consuming illicit drugs then advice can be obtained from www.police.govt.nz.

Support and advice is also available from community health provider Adventure Development who offer help to young people and whanau who are dealing with alcohol and drug issues and or mental health difficulties www.adventuredevelopment.co.nz.