Police investigate Greymouth aggravated robbery

Saturday, 8 July, 2017 - 16:50

West Coast Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of the Greymouth BP, which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

The offender entered the BP at around 3.15am, armed with a samurai sword.

They took an unknown amount of cash from the register then departed the BP, heading on to Tainui Road on foot.

The offender was wearing a sweatshirt or jacket with light-coloured sleeves and a hood, and a black body. Both sleeves have writing down the length of the arms.

The person was also wearing dark coloured trousers and white shoes.

The sword was silver with a black sheath and was approximately 50cm long.

Fortunately nobody was injured in the robbery but the station attendant was understandably very shaken.

Police conducted a forensic scene examination at the BP this morning and are following up several lines of enquiry.

We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the BP around the time of the robbery, or anyone who has information which might help us identify the offender.

Please call Greymouth Police on 03 768 1600. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.