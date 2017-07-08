Police have serious concerns for missing Canterbury man

Saturday, 8 July, 2017 - 15:05

Christchurch Police have serious concerns for 30-year-old man Christopher May, who has been missing since 30 June 2017.

Mr May was last seen by friends, on Friday 30th June, when he failed to show up for a lunch appointment.

Police have concerns for his welfare and would like to be able to return him to his family.

If you have seen Christopher (Chris) or have any information that could help Police locate him, please contact Christchurch Police (03) 363 7400.

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.