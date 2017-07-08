One person dead after Waikato crash

|
One person has died following a crash in Kawhia Road, near Hauturu, in Waikato.
The crash, between a car and a motorcycle, occurred shortly before 3pm this afternoon.
CPR was conducted at the scene but unfortunately the person (the motorcyclist) was confirmed deceased a short time ago.
There are no details available at this stage regarding the deceased person or whether the occupant/s of the car sustained any injuries.
The road is closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the crash scene and motorists in the area are advised to expect delays.
