One person dead after Waikato crash

Saturday, 8 July, 2017 - 17:30

One person has died following a crash in Kawhia Road, near Hauturu, in Waikato.

The crash, between a car and a motorcycle, occurred shortly before 3pm this afternoon.

CPR was conducted at the scene but unfortunately the person (the motorcyclist) was confirmed deceased a short time ago.

There are no details available at this stage regarding the deceased person or whether the occupant/s of the car sustained any injuries.

The road is closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the crash scene and motorists in the area are advised to expect delays.