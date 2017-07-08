Man arrested for dangerous driving on icy roads in Queenstown

Saturday, 8 July, 2017 - 18:01

Southern District Police are disappointed at the actions of one driver in the Gibbston valley, Queenstown, this afternoon who was stopped after being caught speeding at 179km/hr in a 100km/hr zone.

The 40-year-old Queenstown man was clocked speeding on SH6 near Victoria Flats Road, Gibbston Valley, at approximately 3.25pm.

He has had his licence suspended and will appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday 24 July charged with driving at a dangerous speed.

This comes on the back of 34 reported crashes between 6am and 1pm across Southland and Otago today due treacherous icy conditions.

There is still black ice and loose grit across many of our roads so to hear of driving behaviour like this is extremely disappointing.

It’s clear the message is not getting through to some drivers.

Very cold temperatures are expected again tonight, so Police would ask motorists to please be mindful of ice on the roads and not drive unless it’s absolutely necessary.