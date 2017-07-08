Police ask for assistance to identify deceased man

Saturday, 8 July, 2017 - 22:55

Rotorua Police are appealing for information to help identify a deceased man found in the Kaituna River near Rotorua today.

The man was located by kayakers at around 3pm, downstream from the Okere Falls bridge on State Highway 33.

The man is possibly Caucasian, short, and of medium build.

He is wearing a checked long-sleeve shirt with a ‘Woodstock’ shield-style emblem on the left shoulder. He is also wearing long dark pants and blue running shoes.

He may have been in the water for a number of days or longer.

Police would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may know the identity of this man.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rotorua Police on 07 348 0099.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There is no information available at this stage regarding how the man came to be in the water or how he died.