Powerball player celebrates $10.3 million win

Saturday, 8 July, 2017 - 21:27

A player from Tauranga will be planning an epic celebration after winning $10.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga and is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

This follows on from the last big Powerball win in June, when a couple from Pukekohe took home $9 million with Powerball after grabbing a ticket on a whim while supermarket shopping.

Two Lotto players from Palmerston North and Queenstown will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Awapuni Four Square in Palmerston North and Fresh Choice Queenstown in Queenstown.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player in Auckland, who will collect $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Paper Plus Ponsonby in Auckland.

Meanwhile, a lucky Bullseye player has won $410,000 in tonight’s Bullseye Must Be Won draw after it rolled down to Second Division. The winning ticket was sold at Meg Star in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.