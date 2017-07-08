Gales for Northland

|
Westerly winds are expected to rise to gale force over Northland Sunday morning and may become severe at times in exposed places in the afternoon and evening.
People in the area are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case this watch is upgraded to a full warning.
