Deceased man found at Motueka Beach reserve area

Saturday, 8 July, 2017 - 23:30

Nelson Police are appealing for information following the discovery of a deceased man in a vehicle at the Motueka Beach reserve area today.

Police found the vehicle following an anonymous call.

The vehicle has this evening been removed from the scene for forensic examination and to enable identification of the man.

At this stage there are no indications of any suspicious circumstances and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.

However in order to assist with establishing a timeline, Police are however appealing for sightings of the vehicle - a silver Toyota Previa - in the Beach reserve area, or the wider Motueka area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson Police on 03 546 3840.