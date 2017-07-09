Lions series 'a pleasure to police'

Sunday, 9 July, 2017 - 00:16

Some fans may have been disappointed with the draw on the field, but Police were very pleased with the result when it came to the crowd at tonight’s final match of the DHL NZ Lions Series.

Inspector Peter Gibson said the vast majority of fans at Eden Park for the third test were well behaved, with a festive atmosphere and few issues for Police.

Three people were arrested, including two for attempting to go onto the pitch.

They have been charged under the Major Events Management Act, which carries a maximum penalty for pitch invasion of up to three months’ jail or a $5000 fine.

The third arrest was for disorderly behaviour, which resulted in a formal caution.

Police also evicted a person for disorder.

"We’re really pleased with the general behaviour.

The crowd was a bit subdued, and there was probably a quieter exit than normal, I suppose due to the result."

Superintendent Sandra Manderson, National Commander Major Sporting Events, said Police undertook significant planning ahead of the series to ensure the safety and security of all involved.

This included issuing prevention advice around personal safety and staying safe on New Zealand’s unique roads.

Police also maintained a highly visible presence at match venues and in city centres before, during and after games.

Superintendent Manderson said just 13 people were arrested at the 10 matches played.

"This has been a really special event for New Zealand, and our staff have really enjoyed engaging with fans at games and around the country and helping them stay safe.

It was a pleasure to police.

"Visiting and local fans alike have embraced the spirit of the series, and there have been very low levels of disorder associated with the games.

That’s something we are very pleased with.

"I’d like to thank all the police who’ve been involved in Operation Lions, and have contributed to the safe and secure policing of this event.

This includes all the districts that had games as well as the districts that had a lot of campervans and other traffic passing through with tourists heading to matches.

"I’d also like to thank the many people who volunteered their time to assist Police, including MÄori Wardens and Community Patrols."