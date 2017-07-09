Have you seen missing Tauranga man - Justin Shine

Sunday, 9 July, 2017 - 14:51

Tauranga Police have concerns for 42-year-old man Justin Peter Shine (pictured), who has been missing since yesterday at 1.20pm.

Mr Shine was last seen by a family member, on Saturday 8 July.

His family are concerned and would like to see him back at home. He was last seen wearing an All Blacks jersey, blue denim jeans, a brown hoodie with an ‘O’Neill, logo on the chest and zip.

He’s about 195cm tall of muscular build.

Justin has a shaven head and a close trimmed dark brown beard. He has tattoos, one on each shoulder and was last seen at Caltex on SH29 yesterday.

If you have seen Justin Shine or have any information that could help Police locate him, please contact Tauranga Police (07) 577 4300) .

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.