State Highway 25 open to one lane north of Thames

Contractors are clearing a slip that is blocking one lane of the Thames-Coast Road around one kilometre north of Ruamahunga.
The Transport Agency is advising road users to check the website or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS/0800 44 44 49 before beginning their journeys.
It says people should allow extra time for their journey and drive with care along the Thames-Coast Road.
A further assessment of the slip site is expected to take place on Monday.
Website: http://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
