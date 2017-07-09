State Highway 25 open to one lane north of Thames

Sunday, 9 July, 2017 - 17:30

Contractors are clearing a slip that is blocking one lane of the Thames-Coast Road around one kilometre north of Ruamahunga.

The Transport Agency is advising road users to check the website or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS/0800 44 44 49 before beginning their journeys.

It says people should allow extra time for their journey and drive with care along the Thames-Coast Road.

A further assessment of the slip site is expected to take place on Monday.

Website: http://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic