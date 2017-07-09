One dead and three injured in Kinleith crash

Sunday, 9 July, 2017 - 18:36

One person is dead and three others are injured following a two vehicle crash on State Highway One in Kinleith, near Tokoroa, this evening.

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash that occurred just before 5pm.

Two of the people are seriously injured and one is in a moderate condition.

The road is closed and diversions are being put in place at Humphrey Road and State Highway 30.

Serious Crash Unit have been notified and will be investigating.